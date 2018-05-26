Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carburator tuning. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2006 Location Lakeland, FL Age 42 Posts 130 Carburator tuning. Here is me again with carb tuning.

Got a fresh rebuilt engine and rebuild carbs.

Got engine broken in and adjusting carbs now.

In general I am satisfied how engine works. I think I had some hesitation at the beginning of the throttle - rpms were rising slowly and then jumped from about 4500 to 5000. Changing pop-off from 50psi to 30psi seemed to fixed it.



Ok, back to the topic. Trying to do it by the book, starting with idle. I was able to find that sweet spot adjusting Low Speed adjusters, watching my digital tachometer, to the point where little more or little less would screw up the rpms. That worked for the 1st(mag) and 2nd(center) carbs. For the 3rd(PTO) I couldn't get it. I did see some changes in rpms when I went to almost closed or way open. Also 1st and 2nd cyclinders felt quite warm during idle when the 3rd was pretty much cold. Also when inspecting the plugs - the 1st and 2nd were dry, the 3rd is wet. The pics were taken after about 5 min of idling.



What am I missing here?



