|
|
-
Js550 bang!!! Please help.
Need to know how badly i damaged by js550 and what i should do next.
So I had pump problems, had to take the pump off and replace the shoe. I think in the process i pinched off a cooling tube. Ran the ski for 15 minutes not realizing there was no water coming out of the pisser. Heard a loud bang and the engine started smoking. I removed the cover and splashed water on the block.
After cooling, the pistons arent frozen but Im not sure if i need to do anything before trying to fix the cooling problem and starting it up again. How much damage could i have caused and what exactly was the bang? It sounded like an explosion. Thanks in advance
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: Js550 bang!!! Please help.
Maybe it was a backfire from fuel igniting in the exhaust due too the heat from lack of water flow.
-
Re: Js550 bang!!! Please help.
I’d check the compression and see what it reads since you don’t have to start the ski to do that but idk if that would damage your motor since you are moving the pistons
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules