Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 bang!!! Please help. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Chateau*** NY Posts 8 Js550 bang!!! Please help. Need to know how badly i damaged by js550 and what i should do next.



So I had pump problems, had to take the pump off and replace the shoe. I think in the process i pinched off a cooling tube. Ran the ski for 15 minutes not realizing there was no water coming out of the pisser. Heard a loud bang and the engine started smoking. I removed the cover and splashed water on the block.



After cooling, the pistons arent frozen but Im not sure if i need to do anything before trying to fix the cooling problem and starting it up again. How much damage could i have caused and what exactly was the bang? It sounded like an explosion. Thanks in advance







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location CA Posts 4 Re: Js550 bang!!! Please help. Maybe it was a backfire from fuel igniting in the exhaust due too the heat from lack of water flow. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 103 Re: Js550 bang!!! Please help. I’d check the compression and see what it reads since you don’t have to start the ski to do that but idk if that would damage your motor since you are moving the pistons Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules