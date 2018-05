Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HELP! Jetmate Stator / CDI Check #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Pinckney, MI Age 36 Posts 881 HELP! Jetmate Stator / CDI Check Hey guys, anyone happen to have the stator and CDI impedance check instructions?



My 90 Jetmate has lost spark, and it seems to be something in the Stator or CDI. The wire colors donít seem to match anything I see for the 650 SX posted here.



Thanks

-Rob



1992 X2 - Westcoast Head, Factory Pipe, SBN 44, Cut SXR Prop , JetTrim Seat / Dash Covers



1995 Squarenose - 701 61x Blue/Jetmaniac ported motor, ADA Head, B-Pipe, BlackJack 44, X-Metal Pole, Hazard Bracket1992 X2 - Westcoast Head, Factory Pipe, SBN 44, Cut SXR Prop , JetTrim Seat / Dash Covers Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules