Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Ultra 150 oil lines-can I tilt the carbs? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Morton, IL (outside of Peoria) Posts 42 2001 Ultra 150 oil lines-can I tilt the carbs? Just wondering if I can loosen or remove all sic carb mounting bolts and tilt the carbs to reach the last carb oil line? I'm replacing my oil lines and I just cannot get to that back carb. The oil line broke off too so I definitely must do it.

Any thoughts?

Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,053 Re: 2001 Ultra 150 oil lines-can I tilt the carbs? Is the exhaust pipe out of your way? You can reach right up under from the rear. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules