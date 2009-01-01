|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2001 Ultra 150 oil lines-can I tilt the carbs?
Just wondering if I can loosen or remove all sic carb mounting bolts and tilt the carbs to reach the last carb oil line? I'm replacing my oil lines and I just cannot get to that back carb. The oil line broke off too so I definitely must do it.
Any thoughts?
Thanks!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2001 Ultra 150 oil lines-can I tilt the carbs?
Is the exhaust pipe out of your way? You can reach right up under from the rear.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules