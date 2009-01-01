pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:25 AM #1
    tipsy
    tipsy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie tipsy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Morton, IL (outside of Peoria)
    Posts
    42

    2001 Ultra 150 oil lines-can I tilt the carbs?

    Just wondering if I can loosen or remove all sic carb mounting bolts and tilt the carbs to reach the last carb oil line? I'm replacing my oil lines and I just cannot get to that back carb. The oil line broke off too so I definitely must do it.
    Any thoughts?
    Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:41 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,053

    Re: 2001 Ultra 150 oil lines-can I tilt the carbs?

    Is the exhaust pipe out of your way? You can reach right up under from the rear.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 