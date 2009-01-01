Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550 Cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Orange County Posts 5 550 Cylinder I'm in search of a preferably stock 550 cylinder but will be okay with anything bored no more than .5mm over. Would also like to stay in the US for shipping. Im located in Southern California so a local pick up would work as well. This is for my 1985 js550. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,023 Re: 550 Cylinder Should have one , 530 or 530a ? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Orange County Posts 5 Re: 550 Cylinder 530, trying to stay away from aluminum. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Orange County Posts 5 Re: 550 Cylinder Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Should have one , 530 or 530a ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) cteff82 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules