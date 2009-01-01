Thread: 550 Cylinder

|
-
550 Cylinder
I'm in search of a preferably stock 550 cylinder but will be okay with anything bored no more than .5mm over. Would also like to stay in the US for shipping. Im located in Southern California so a local pick up would work as well. This is for my 1985 js550.
-
Resident Guru
Re: 550 Cylinder
Should have one , 530 or 530a ?
-
Re: 550 Cylinder
530, trying to stay away from aluminum.
-
Re: 550 Cylinder
Also do you have any pics?
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Should have one , 530 or 530a ?
