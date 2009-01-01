pxctoday

Thread: 550 Cylinder

  1. Today, 12:55 AM #1
    tburb
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Orange County
    550 Cylinder

    I'm in search of a preferably stock 550 cylinder but will be okay with anything bored no more than .5mm over. Would also like to stay in the US for shipping. Im located in Southern California so a local pick up would work as well. This is for my 1985 js550.
  2. Today, 01:10 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Re: 550 Cylinder

    Should have one , 530 or 530a ?
  3. Today, 01:16 AM #3
    tburb
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Orange County
    Re: 550 Cylinder

    530, trying to stay away from aluminum.
  4. Today, 01:41 AM #4
    tburb
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Orange County
    Re: 550 Cylinder

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Should have one , 530 or 530a ?
    Also do you have any pics?
