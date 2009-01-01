Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: trying to understand kawa 3 cylinder ignition system #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location virginia Posts 10 trying to understand kawa 3 cylinder ignition system So from a detailed examination of my 900 stx, the ignition system for the 3 cylinder Kawasaki PWCs looks to be a wasted spark( meaning that all 3 plugs fire when CDI sends signal) CDI system.



I currently have no problems with the electrics other than the dead battery just trying to understand the system. I do most of the work myself and it helps to know what proper operation is supposed to be like. I bought this jet ski cheap because the previous owner let cooling system fill with sand. I literally had to disassemble everything to get all of the sand out. He said it was over heating...wonder why lol while I'm at it replacing all the seals and rebuilt the carb and switched to a premix system.





based upon basic 2 cycle understanding I see this happening in the engine each rotation. I may have the cylinders out of order. doesn't seem to be a lot of detailed info about these motors out there. from my limited knowledge I have determined that....



standard 2 cycle engine rotation events..... x 3



3cylinder kawa ver 2 900stx.png

I know the crank journals are spaced 120degrees from each other



crank.jpg

the kill switch and on off key switch control the power which is fed to the ignition system.









on the flywheel there is a position marker and 3 equal length magnets positioned 120 degrees apart around the wheel



boat1.jpg



the stator generates the power to run the ignition system and also charges the battery. also included in this part of the engine is the sensor which provides the signal from the flywheel.



Crank-Case-and-Full-Stator-Generator-Assembly-21003-37301-_195-a.jpg



Ignition is potentially affected by the following inputs



1. the air temp sensor located in the hull above the engine

s-l1000.jpg



2. water overtemp sensor attached to the pisser off of the exhaust riser



IMG_0896.jpg



Advance looks to be a programed curve which is located on a chip in the CDI..... which there seems to be zero circuit diagrams of.



Just trying to learn.... the service manuals and supplement are limited in the theory side of the house.



Thanks for your help.



