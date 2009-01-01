Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Potential future R-12X owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Houston, TX Age 32 Posts 2 Potential future R-12X owner Hey guys/gals,



My name is Jarrett and I joined the site about a week ago to sharpen my PWC knowledge a bit. I may be purchasing an R-12X this weekend so most of the interest I have is centered around the turbo Honda platform.



I don't have a ton of PWC experience, but enough to know what I want out of one. I know the R-12X isn't the fastest thing on the planet, but I think it offers a decent balance to where I will be able to enjoy it for years and not get tired of it. Something that has been pretty surprising looking at the posts recently has been the amount of exhaust manifold failures. Also wastegate issues seem pretty common. I've been looking at some aftermarket IHI turbos that are similar architecture from other cars, so hopefully any failure in that regard can be addressed with an upgrade.



I've been watching plenty of videos on YouTube of what to look at and check when buying a new ski. Outside of the things I would check on a used car, what should I verify, and how should I do it with the ski in the back of a storage lot?



My advice after owning one since 2004 and getting another one last weekend? DONT DO IT. Get a Kawasaki Ultra X00 super charged.

