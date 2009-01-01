pxctoday

  Today, 09:06 PM #1
    96 waveraider 1100 boging

    pwc will idle fine but give it throttle and it bogs right out. ant suggestions or anyone have this problem and solve it? thank you.
  Today, 09:59 PM #2
    Re: 96 waveraider 1100 boging

    Bad fuel pump and/or crapped up carbs.
