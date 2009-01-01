Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 waveraider 1100 boging #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location sarasota Age 47 Posts 2 96 waveraider 1100 boging pwc will idle fine but give it throttle and it bogs right out. ant suggestions or anyone have this problem and solve it? thank you. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,051 Re: 96 waveraider 1100 boging Bad fuel pump and/or crapped up carbs. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

