  Today, 07:41 PM #1
    dsweeney18
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    New York
    Age
    22
    Posts
    61

    750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this)

    Okay so...

    . I dropped a 750 small pin with 750 electronics in my x2 last July and I've been screwing with it ever since and can't even change the problem one bit. Let's just say I've narrowed it down to electrical through trial and error and even replaced the coil but it will run in the garage great and idle in the water all day. If I pit it in the water (put it under a load) I can stand in front of the ski and easily hold it back and it sounds like **** and won't even get on a plane if I try. Can this be a ground issue or a stator or something? I'm running out of options.

    Before anyone asks it has a Coffman pipe with a drilled waterbox. I've tried it without the waterbox hooked up (thought maybe it was plugging up. No cooling hooked up (for a very shot time). Single carb setup. Dual carb setup. New fuel lines. New gas. Good compression. New coil. New reeds. New gaskets.

    Please let me know of anything to test, try, or if you've had a similar problem. Thank you.
  Today, 08:06 PM #2
    BLRider
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,711

    Re: 750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this)

    Sounds like it's only running on one cylinder, is one plug wet?
  Today, 08:30 PM #3
    dsweeney18
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    New York
    Age
    22
    Posts
    61

    Re: 750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this)

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Sounds like it's only running on one cylinder, is one plug wet?
    I think it probably is running on one for some reason when it's under a load or at least not consistently running both. Do you know what the cause could be? Today was my first shot with a brand new coil
  Today, 08:47 PM #4
    BLRider
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,711

    Re: 750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this)

    I'm sure you have new plugs, are your spark plug wires long enough to switch them front to rear? Do that and load test it to see if one plug gets wet with fuel like it's not firing.
  Today, 08:54 PM #5
    dsweeney18
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    New York
    Age
    22
    Posts
    61

    Re: 750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this)

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    I'm sure you have new plugs, are your spark plug wires long enough to switch them front to rear? Do that and load test it to see if one plug gets wet with fuel like it's not firing.
    We've tried swapping plug wires before but I can't remember if I tried seeing if one is wet as soon as I shut it off from having its issue
  Today, 09:05 PM #6
    JC-SuperJet
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    771

    Re: 750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this)

    If the spark plug is not firing, it would be cold to the touch.

    The one that fires would be warm/hot...
  Today, 09:12 PM #7
    JC-SuperJet
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    771

    Re: 750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this)

    All the electrics from the Battery to the CDI can be tested with an Ohm-Meter. Start ohming all the components. Obviously the Starter Relay is working.

    However, CDI will yield false positive readings and best thing is to try a known good CDI.

    The other item that will yield a false positive is the Charging Coil at room temperature due to Layer Short, broken coil wire which ends separate when heated...
  Today, 09:29 PM #8
    dsweeney18
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    New York
    Age
    22
    Posts
    61

    Re: 750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this)

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    All the electrics from the Battery to the CDI can be tested with an Ohm-Meter. Start ohming all the components. Obviously the Starter Relay is working.

    However, CDI will yield false positive readings and best thing is to try a known good CDI.

    The other item that will yield a false positive is the Charging Coil at room temperature due to Layer Short, broken coil wire which ends separate when heated...
    Is there a sure way of testing the cdi that will prove if it is working? I only ask because this is the only 750 set that I have and I also don't know anyone that would have one I can try.
