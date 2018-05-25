Okay so...
. I dropped a 750 small pin with 750 electronics in my x2 last July and I've been screwing with it ever since and can't even change the problem one bit. Let's just say I've narrowed it down to electrical through trial and error and even replaced the coil but it will run in the garage great and idle in the water all day. If I pit it in the water (put it under a load) I can stand in front of the ski and easily hold it back and it sounds like **** and won't even get on a plane if I try. Can this be a ground issue or a stator or something? I'm running out of options.
Before anyone asks it has a Coffman pipe with a drilled waterbox. I've tried it without the waterbox hooked up (thought maybe it was plugging up. No cooling hooked up (for a very shot time). Single carb setup. Dual carb setup. New fuel lines. New gas. Good compression. New coil. New reeds. New gaskets.
Please let me know of anything to test, try, or if you've had a similar problem. Thank you.