. I dropped a 750 small pin with 750 electronics in my x2 last July and I've been screwing with it ever since and can't even change the problem one bit. Let's just say I've narrowed it down to electrical through trial and error and even replaced the coil but it will run in the garage great and idle in the water all day. If I pit it in the water (put it under a load) I can stand in front of the ski and easily hold it back and it sounds like **** and won't even get on a plane if I try. Can this be a ground issue or a stator or something? I'm running out of options.



Before anyone asks it has a Coffman pipe with a drilled waterbox. I've tried it without the waterbox hooked up (thought maybe it was plugging up. No cooling hooked up (for a very shot time). Single carb setup. Dual carb setup. New fuel lines. New gas. Good compression. New coil. New reeds. New gaskets.



Sounds like it's only running on one cylinder, is one plug wet?



The one that fires would be warm/hot... #7 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 771 Re: 750 small pin swap problem HELP (I've tried the million other threads on this) All the electrics from the Battery to the CDI can be tested with an Ohm-Meter. Start ohming all the components. Obviously the Starter Relay is working.



However, CDI will yield false positive readings and best thing is to try a known good CDI.



All the electrics from the Battery to the CDI can be tested with an Ohm-Meter. Start ohming all the components. Obviously the Starter Relay is working.

However, CDI will yield false positive readings and best thing is to try a known good CDI.

The other item that will yield a false positive is the Charging Coil at room temperature due to Layer Short, broken coil wire which ends separate when heated...



However, CDI will yield false positive readings and best thing is to try a known good CDI.



