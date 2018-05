Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Seadoo Gsx problem starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Kentucky Posts 3 1996 Seadoo Gsx problem starting I have a 1996 seadoo gsx I have been working on and I had recently just got it all back together it cranked a couple of times then just started clicking from the black electrical box in the back where the coil pack and starter solenoid relay is i ordered a new starter solenoid relay and put in on today and it does the same thing any one have any suggestions as to what it might be thanks in advance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

