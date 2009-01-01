We have a 2005 Yahama FX that we can get start after first launching it. If we stop the motor on the water, we are unable to restart it. It will crank, but never start. If we take it out of the water and let it sit for several hours, we can get it going again.

All of this is as of last year. Heading up to the lake this weekend where it is stored so any thoughts would be appreciated.

Thanks