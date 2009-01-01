Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 300SX SBN 38 Carb settings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location North Dakota Posts 13 300SX SBN 38 Carb settings Would anyone happen to know the jet settings for a SBN38 Carb on a 300SX? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 101 Re: 300SX SBN 38 Carb settings I️ don’t know I’ll need to figure this out soon I’m about to put one on with my kerker pipe #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 182 Re: 300SX SBN 38 Carb settings i used a super bn from a seadoo 580 on a stock 300-just have to play with the screw;if you find out the jetting on those old 580 your good to go Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

