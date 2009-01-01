|
300SX SBN 38 Carb settings
Would anyone happen to know the jet settings for a SBN38 Carb on a 300SX?
Re: 300SX SBN 38 Carb settings
I️ don’t know I’ll need to figure this out soon I’m about to put one on with my kerker pipe
Re: 300SX SBN 38 Carb settings
i used a super bn from a seadoo 580 on a stock 300-just have to play with the screw;if you find out the jetting on those old 580 your good to go
