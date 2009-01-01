pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:22 PM #1
    yieldsign27
    yieldsign27 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    North Dakota
    Posts
    13

    300SX SBN 38 Carb settings

    Would anyone happen to know the jet settings for a SBN38 Carb on a 300SX?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:12 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    101

    Re: 300SX SBN 38 Carb settings

    I️ don’t know I’ll need to figure this out soon I’m about to put one on with my kerker pipe
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:57 PM #3
    justinlabonte
    justinlabonte is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    QUEBEC CANADA
    Posts
    182

    Re: 300SX SBN 38 Carb settings

    i used a super bn from a seadoo 580 on a stock 300-just have to play with the screw;if you find out the jetting on those old 580 your good to go
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 