Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550/750 waterline help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 38 550/750 waterline help Like the title says, I need help figuring out where some water lines go. I'm running a 650sx exhaust on my 750 dual carb small pin and I don't know where the two water lines (shown in pic below) are supposed to go. I looked up some 650sx diagrams and it says one waterline is supposed to go out of the exhaust stinger pipe but I do not have a fitting welded on mine so I am not 100% sure where it's supposed to go.

Here are the waterlines in question:



And here's my stinger pipe (it doesn't have a waterline fitting on it):

https://imgur.com/Z6YtDC7 (had to link the picture since it is too big and I'm on my phone)

Currently I have the waterline going from the engines head to the exhaust pipe coming off the manifold ran, and the waterline going from the hull to the exhaust manifold ran. These are the only two I have left. (I assume one is a pisser?)

Hopefully somebody knows a little more about this lol

Thanks a lot guys - 750 swap in process

'91 300SX '85 JS550- 750 swap in process'91 300SX #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 38 Re: 550/750 waterline help Also I thought I would add that everything looks dirty and unfinished because it is lol. As of now all the paint chips in the parts doesn't bother me but eventually they will get painted. I still have a ton of random little things to do but I hope to test it on the water within a few weeks and then make a build thread sometime down the road

