Possible 750 crank seal issue

Hi,



Im trying to figure out an issue with my 650sx conversion Jetski with a 750 small pin twin carb setup, it idles fine and 3/4 to full is runs great. but falls totally flat if you punch it. it has a aftermarket flame arrest on it. I just bought a used oem arrest and rebuild kits for the carbs and Im just waiting on them to come in. One thing i noticed is when I loosen the Flywheel cover timing plug I can hear a bit of air escaping. is this common to have a bit of pressure in there due to the rotating flywheel or is this a sign that seal is bad?



Thank you #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 59 Posts 2,963 Re: Possible 750 crank seal issue The hesitation off idle when you punch it is probably due to your carburetor pop off pressure being too high because of the AM flame arrestor. Anytime the OE flame arrestor is replaced with a free flowing type flame arrestor pop off pressure and sometimes jetting changes need to be made also.



Consistent pressure build up behind the front cover is not normal and it may be contributing a little to your off idle hesitation, it is also an indication that your front main seal needs to be replaced. A leaking rear main seal would have more of an effect on just off idle performance though.





Spray down while running check for standard air leaks on all kawi engines for bog issues once you sort out carb issues

thanks,

I should have the parts tomorrow so I will do the carb rebuild and set the pop off for about 35PSI with the OEM flame arrestor? I built the engine from various ebay buys as I just bought the hull, the 650 was totaled thus not having the oem airbox to try. what do I spray down with? WD and listen for any changes

