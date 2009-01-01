pxctoday

  Today, 10:09 AM #1
    srxburns
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    sault ste marie
    Age
    39
    Posts
    Possible 750 crank seal issue

    Hi,

    Im trying to figure out an issue with my 650sx conversion Jetski with a 750 small pin twin carb setup, it idles fine and 3/4 to full is runs great. but falls totally flat if you punch it. it has a aftermarket flame arrest on it. I just bought a used oem arrest and rebuild kits for the carbs and Im just waiting on them to come in. One thing i noticed is when I loosen the Flywheel cover timing plug I can hear a bit of air escaping. is this common to have a bit of pressure in there due to the rotating flywheel or is this a sign that seal is bad?

    Thank you
  Today, 11:07 AM #2
    mcn6
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    59
    Posts
    Re: Possible 750 crank seal issue

    The hesitation off idle when you punch it is probably due to your carburetor pop off pressure being too high because of the AM flame arrestor. Anytime the OE flame arrestor is replaced with a free flowing type flame arrestor pop off pressure and sometimes jetting changes need to be made also.

    Consistent pressure build up behind the front cover is not normal and it may be contributing a little to your off idle hesitation, it is also an indication that your front main seal needs to be replaced. A leaking rear main seal would have more of an effect on just off idle performance though.



  Today, 11:30 AM #3
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    Re: Possible 750 crank seal issue

    Spray down while running check for standard air leaks on all kawi engines for bog issues once you sort out carb issues
  Today, 12:07 PM #4
    srxburns
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    sault ste marie
    Age
    39
    Posts
    Re: Possible 750 crank seal issue

    thanks,
    I should have the parts tomorrow so I will do the carb rebuild and set the pop off for about 35PSI with the OEM flame arrestor? I built the engine from various ebay buys as I just bought the hull, the 650 was totaled thus not having the oem airbox to try. what do I spray down with? WD and listen for any changes
