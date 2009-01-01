Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha ex sport ? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2013 Location Gulfport Age 34 Posts 913 Yamaha ex sport ? Thinking about buying one of these soon, what would everyone say would be the first mods to it for a little more power, and should I send the computer off to have it tuned or buy the programmer off the riva website



Sent from my SM-G892A using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules