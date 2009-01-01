|
|
-
Resident Guru
Yamaha ex sport ?
Thinking about buying one of these soon, what would everyone say would be the first mods to it for a little more power, and should I send the computer off to have it tuned or buy the programmer off the riva website
Sent from my SM-G892A using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules