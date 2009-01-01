|
1/8 inch oil hose on 1996 Polaris SL780
Hello Jet Ski fans,
I am replacing oil and fuel hoses on a 1996 SL780. The 1/8 oil hoses that go to the carbs also go up the big tube between the engine and the tanks. What do they connect to in the tube? I'd like to replace all of them while I'm on it. The current ones are very brittle.
I've searched around, but can't find a diagram that includes these little hoses.
Thanks!
