  1. Yesterday, 11:18 PM #1
    Jetrace19
    Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    I have the following parts for sale for a Kawasaki SXR:

    1.) Kommander Ind blue anodized billet gas cap. Like new. $45
    2.) Four billet TBM pump cones for a TBM pump stuffer. Short, medium and long available. $10 each or all four for $30.
    3.) OEM Kawasaki SXR flywheel. Good condition. $50.
    4.) Used R&D pipe stinger reducer for OEM exhaust. $15
    5.) Brand new in package MSD plug boots with retainers and terminals. Never opened. $20
    6.) Hot Product's button primer bulb. Still in opened package. $8
    7.) Brand new Marpac bildge switch waterproof boot. Have six available. $5 each or all six for $20
    8.) Brand new Extreem Throttle dual primer kit still in package. $20
    9.) Macc racing SXR ride plate. Good shape. Handles great. $100
    10.) Two different version throttle brackets. Brand New. $8 each.
    11.) Used set if OEM hull side hood hooks. Are lightly cracked but still usuable or easily fixed with a small tack weld. $10
    12.) OEM Kawasaki 1100 Reed cages with reeds and stuffers. Great shape. $40 for all three.
    13.) Brand New OEM Yamaha superjet poles.spring but can also be used on a RRP or Blowsion pole, etc. $25
    14.) STX 1100 OEM driveshaft with coupler and dampner. Used for 1100 Sxr conversions. $30
    15.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR driveshaft with coupler and dampner. $40

    All prices Include shipping in US.

    Located in Florida 33706
    I accept PayPal: jetrace19@gmail.com
    16.).
  2. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #2
    Jetrace19
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    Pics...
  3. Yesterday, 11:32 PM #3
    Jetrace19
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    more pics...
  4. Yesterday, 11:35 PM #4
    Jetrace19
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    A few more...
  5. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #5
    Jetrace19
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    and a few more..
  6. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #6
    Jetrace19
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    and some additional pics
  7. Today, 12:04 AM #7
    Jetrace19
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    13.) Brand New OEM Yamaha superjet poles.spring but can also be used on a RRP or Blowsion pole, etc. $25

    HAS BEEN SOLD. THANK YOU!
  8. Today, 12:14 AM #8
    Mythenand
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    Will those throttle brackets work for Sxr carbs
  9. Today, 12:23 AM #9
    Jetrace19
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    Yes, one is for the fuel pump side and the other is for the diaphram side depending on how you run your cable.
  10. Today, 12:54 AM #10
    Lassiter32
    Re: Misc. Aftermarket and OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 parts

    I'll take the MSD plug boots.
