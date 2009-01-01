I have the following parts for sale for a Kawasaki SXR:
1.) Kommander Ind blue anodized billet gas cap. Like new. $45
2.) Four billet TBM pump cones for a TBM pump stuffer. Short, medium and long available. $10 each or all four for $30.
3.) OEM Kawasaki SXR flywheel. Good condition. $50.
4.) Used R&D pipe stinger reducer for OEM exhaust. $15
5.) Brand new in package MSD plug boots with retainers and terminals. Never opened. $20
6.) Hot Product's button primer bulb. Still in opened package. $8
7.) Brand new Marpac bildge switch waterproof boot. Have six available. $5 each or all six for $20
8.) Brand new Extreem Throttle dual primer kit still in package. $20
9.) Macc racing SXR ride plate. Good shape. Handles great. $100
10.) Two different version throttle brackets. Brand New. $8 each.
11.) Used set if OEM hull side hood hooks. Are lightly cracked but still usuable or easily fixed with a small tack weld. $10
12.) OEM Kawasaki 1100 Reed cages with reeds and stuffers. Great shape. $40 for all three.
13.) Brand New OEM Yamaha superjet poles.spring but can also be used on a RRP or Blowsion pole, etc. $25
14.) STX 1100 OEM driveshaft with coupler and dampner. Used for 1100 Sxr conversions. $30
15.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR driveshaft with coupler and dampner. $40