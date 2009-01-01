|
550sx reed head availability?
I think I know the answer, but is anyone still making new 550sx (reed motor)heads? I would love to get a little more punch out of my ski. Thinking out a jetinetics charging flywheel as well. I have a Coffman half pipe that helped a bit. So far I have not been interested in a 650/750 conversion so here I am looking for 550 reed motor bolt-ons. I think I can mill the stock head a little but my understanding is there is not much material to remove.
