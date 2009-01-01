pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:49 PM #1
    Jetrace19
    Jetrace19 is offline
    I dream skis Jetrace19's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    751

    Kawasaki SXR Solas Big Hub 13/22 with Impros race finish

    I have a like new Solas Big Hub 13/22 prop with Impros race finish for a Kawasaki SXR 800. Works extremely well in a stock or limited ski.

    Price: $125 shipped in US

    Located in Florida 33706
    PayPal accepted: jetrace19@gmail.com
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 