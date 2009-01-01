Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 rx missing/waterbox valve issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Brownsville, mn Posts 47 2000 rx missing/waterbox valve issue I have a 2000 Seadoo RX that I was riding for about 15 minutes and it started to miss. I was able to keep it on plane and get back to shore. Looking at the engine I noticed the water line going from the water box valve to the exhaust had a hole in it. I pulled it out of the water and replaced the line and put in new plugs, verified that compression was OK. Putting it back in the water it was still missing and I noticed the water valve was trickling water from the hole in the bottom (I assume an overflow hole if there is an issue) I took it back out and came back and replace the valve with one off of another ski and the same issue.



Anyone know what is going on or why the valve is leaking and the engine missing. I assumed it went into some kind of limp mode because the engine would have run warm without the water injection in the exhaust. Thanks for your help.



