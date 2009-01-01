Alright guys I️ seek some knowledge from the all wide on pwc today Ive been around skis all my life got my x2 when I️ was 14 it has a 750 in it now and now Im 16 Im a start working over the summer and I️ want to know what to look for with these 550/440s I️ just want a beater ski right now might wait until winter to get one if its a nice enough ski and I️ end up liking it I️ might do a conversion I️ just want a stand up to beat around on the occasion anything I️ should know about them thanks in advance