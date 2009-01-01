pxctoday

  Today, 07:50 PM #1
    Gebular
    Gebular is offline
    PWCToday Regular Gebular's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Washington state
    Posts
    111

    Xp limited. No oil in pump.

    Hey all. Feeling sick to my stomach right now.
    I pulled the cones off my pumps to change the oil for the season and the one on my 98 xp was completely dry with a little rust inside. No oil, no water, just dry. It was missing the top bolt to the cone and the other 2 were loose so Im assuming thats where it went wrong. I cleaned it best I could and put new oil in. It sounds and runs good with the exception of a low rpm rattle Ive had for years.
    What are the chances that my pump might be ok? Or should I be looking at another pump. Its a brass vein pump so dont really want to swap it out. Has anyone else had this happen with a happy outcome? Lol. Thanks for any opinions
    "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift"
  Today, 08:15 PM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    36
    Posts
    4,020

    Re: Xp limited. No oil in pump.

    I would have put a new seal in.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
