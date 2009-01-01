|
Xp limited. No oil in pump.
Hey all. Feeling sick to my stomach right now.
I pulled the cones off my pumps to change the oil for the season and the one on my 98 xp was completely dry with a little rust inside. No oil, no water, just dry. It was missing the top bolt to the cone and the other 2 were loose so Im assuming thats where it went wrong. I cleaned it best I could and put new oil in. It sounds and runs good with the exception of a low rpm rattle Ive had for years.
What are the chances that my pump might be ok? Or should I be looking at another pump. Its a brass vein pump so dont really want to swap it out. Has anyone else had this happen with a happy outcome? Lol. Thanks for any opinions
Re: Xp limited. No oil in pump.
I would have put a new seal in.
