Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Xp limited. No oil in pump. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 111 Xp limited. No oil in pump. Hey all. Feeling sick to my stomach right now.

I pulled the cones off my pumps to change the oil for the season and the one on my 98 xp was completely dry with a little rust inside. No oil, no water, just dry. It was missing the top bolt to the cone and the other 2 were loose so Im assuming thats where it went wrong. I cleaned it best I could and put new oil in. It sounds and runs good with the exception of a low rpm rattle Ive had for years.

What are the chances that my pump might be ok? Or should I be looking at another pump. Its a brass vein pump so dont really want to swap it out. Has anyone else had this happen with a happy outcome? Lol. Thanks for any opinions "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 4,020 Re: Xp limited. No oil in pump. I would have put a new seal in. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) Cliff, Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules