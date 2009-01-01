Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 wave blaster 2 issues , bogging down at WOT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location kissimmee fla Age 54 Posts 5 1996 wave blaster 2 issues , bogging down at WOT i could use a little incite with my ski , ran great most of the day , then started to bog down at WOT . took it home , disconnected the battery and put a new set of plugs in it . fired it off and got my top end back , went out today , ran great most of the day , then the same thing ,,, cutting out at WOT . had a new set of plugs with me .. changed plugs , went out , the same , no WOT . disconnected the battery . kinda ran good for the first minute . then , bogged down at WOT . any body run across this ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

