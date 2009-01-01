|
|
-
1996 wave blaster 2 issues , bogging down at WOT
i could use a little incite with my ski , ran great most of the day , then started to bog down at WOT . took it home , disconnected the battery and put a new set of plugs in it . fired it off and got my top end back , went out today , ran great most of the day , then the same thing ,,, cutting out at WOT . had a new set of plugs with me .. changed plugs , went out , the same , no WOT . disconnected the battery . kinda ran good for the first minute . then , bogged down at WOT . any body run across this ?
