i could use a little incite with my ski , ran great most of the day , then started to bog down at WOT . took it home , disconnected the battery and put a new set of plugs in it . fired it off and got my top end back , went out today , ran great most of the day , then the same thing ,,, cutting out at WOT . had a new set of plugs with me .. changed plugs , went out , the same , no WOT . disconnected the battery . kinda ran good for the first minute . then , bogged down at WOT . any body run across this ?