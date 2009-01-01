pxctoday

  Today, 06:13 PM
scottie3355
    scottie3355
    scottie3355 is offline
    I dream skis scottie3355's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    North Dakota
    Age
    28
    Posts
    695

    Factory Pipe Chamber identification????

    Found this Factory Exhaust chamber is the back of the shop was wondering if anyone knew what it was for??
    Looks like a Blaster chamber but I didn't think they had the mount where this one is located, attached is pictures.

    Thanks for any help!!

    Scott


    DSC03212.JPGDSC03210.JPG
  Today, 08:22 PM
TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is offline
    PWCToday Guru TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    26
    Posts
    381

    Re: Factory Pipe Chamber identification????

    Im gonna throw it out there and guess its for a Kawi SS or something similar


