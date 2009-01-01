|
|
-
I dream skis
Factory Pipe Chamber identification????
Found this Factory Exhaust chamber is the back of the shop was wondering if anyone knew what it was for??
Looks like a Blaster chamber but I didn't think they had the mount where this one is located, attached is pictures.
Thanks for any help!!
Scott
DSC03212.JPGDSC03210.JPG
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Factory Pipe Chamber identification????
Im gonna throw it out there and guess its for a Kawi SS or something similar
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules