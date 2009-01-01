Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory Pipe Chamber identification???? #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location North Dakota Age 28 Posts 695 Factory Pipe Chamber identification???? Found this Factory Exhaust chamber is the back of the shop was wondering if anyone knew what it was for??

Looks like a Blaster chamber but I didn't think they had the mount where this one is located, attached is pictures.



Thanks for any help!!



Scott





DSC03212.JPGDSC03210.JPG #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 381 Re: Factory Pipe Chamber identification???? Im gonna throw it out there and guess its for a Kawi SS or something similar





