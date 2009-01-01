Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Engine swapa questions #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 38 Posts 151 Engine swapa questions I am about to start another project x2. I know this topic can be found in hundreds of forums on hundreds of websites. Each forum thread starts similarly with a ' ive done the measurments, and its gona work ' but they all seem to end the same way. After scrolling and reading thru 50 + pages sometimes per thread the projects are basically open ended with no completions. I have 2 specific setups im interested in, and just like everyone else states in post number one of their threads, I optimistically intend on having the only one around. I want to point out now that Im fully aware of where the intake is on a seadoo 951 so theres no need to point that out as a why it wont work item because in the scheme of things that is easily rectified with air snorkles of some sort. With that said, why has noone ever finished a gen 1 951x2? The engines are abundantly and affordably available, and the hull bottom can be cut to fit and re shaped. Dimentionally on paper anyway it will fit. Does anyone know specifically any other reasons why it hasnt been completed yet? My other bit of curiosity is with the kaw 1100 tripple swaps. 1100 makes 120-130 hp but thats about it due to aftermarket exhaust optios are relatively non existant. Why are there no 1200cc ultra 150x2's? There are options to mount the yamaha gp800's upright and remove the angled lean. Why cant the ultra 150 1200cc be uprighted the same way? Lastly does anyone know of a successful gen 1x2 top mated to a sxr bottom, and or can this be done? That would solve so many things all at once. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 769 Re: Engine swapa questions The Kawi 1100 Triple with Dried-out Stock pipe, flame arrestors, timing advance and slight increase in compression will make 150 hp with pump gas... weighs about 120 lbs



A Seadoo Rotax Two Cylinder 951 with Novi Carbs, ADA pump gas head, Coffman Pipe and MSD Total Loss Ignition will also make 150 hp with pump gas...also weighs about 120 lbs due to counterbalance shaft



The Kawi 1100 will easily make an SXR fly 60+ mph for cheap. The 951 needs expensive parts to do the same. The 951 is not as compact as the Kawi 1100 engine. Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 06:35 PM . #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 769 Re: Engine swapa questions https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiAO1V0ni2U #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 38 Posts 151 Re: Engine swapa questions I watched that. To be honest ive watched that more than once. Sounds awsome.

If one was going to do a tripple, and planned on some cutting to open up exhaust options, why not fit for the ultra 1200 while your already cutting? Is it cost reasons?

And along the costs, the rotax 951 is capable of well over 150hp. That comes down to how fast to you want to spend. But if we were to say both engines are 100% stock for ease of discussion. @ stock, the 951 makes more hp, it makes more torque per combustion, it revs quicker, the powerband is violent, counter balance = smoother, it uses less fuel, and you dont have to buy 3 of everything once u start modding.

The 1100: power delivery is smooth and linier, it sounds bad a$$, * what else goes in the 1100 pros ?

And everyones preference of almost anything will be different. Im just thinking about the can it be done part, and no so much about the which is someone elses prefered engine. Also maybe you have had.different experiences and or first hand experiences and thats cool, , caus I have not, but in doing alot of research and talking to guys that have built both, every person that has had both have stated that their stock ( heavily modded bouy boats was not my target demo for info ) 951sxr was cheaper to build, and was quicker than their stock 1100sxr, and used considerably less gas. If thats incorrect then i apologize for repeating bad info.

* cheaper to build if you already had a donor seadoo xp, left that out, caus obviously they arent as easy to get for next to nothing as alot of the 1100's can be.

