Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 whine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 27 Kawasaki 650 whine I haven't started my 1990 650ts is years. When I went to start the ski it cranks over for 1 second and then starts to whine. For the first second it sounds normal and the driveshaft spins but then once it starts to whine the driveshaft stops. I pulled the motor and I can spin crank by hand and it feels normal. Is my starter bad? Or? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules