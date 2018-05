Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Initial Carb Settings 94 WRIII GP 701 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 129 Initial Carb Settings 94 WRIII GP 701 Got this and I don't think it's set up right. Right now, low is at 2-1/2, and Hi is 1/4 turn out from seat. Looked all over and find some weird settings. Anyone know the correct settings? Single carb on a 62G engine.

