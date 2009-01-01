Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '94 Yamaha WR III, has "Realy" Wet Ride???? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 129 '94 Yamaha WR III, has "Realy" Wet Ride???? Is this normal? Ski feels like it is "plowing" for lack of a better term. It's also really sluggish when pulling out of a tight turn.

Used to Sea Doos, but this way different. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) KirkMN Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules