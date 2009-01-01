Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 RXT 215's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Oklahoma Age 36 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 2009 RXT 215's I have a set of PWC's one has 91 and one has 81 hours. They fire up fine and sound fine on land. I put them in the water for the first time last weekend and both were having the same issue. Very sluggish off the start and topped out at 50 mph and about 6200 rpm's. They both acted like they wanted to give you more with catching a tiny bit of power for a couple seconds and shoot up to about 58 then back down. I have changed the plugs in both now but have not tested them in the water again. Are there any other possible suggestions to try or look for before I test them. I purchased them last winter and not sure on how they were winterized. I purchased as the weather was warming up and put stabilizer in the full and filled them up. The main thing I noticed while changing the plugs is the ignition coil looks to screw onto the top of the plug and a few of them seemed to be just pushed on as I could just pop them right off. Just giving a little back story of what I have done. Any information would be appreciated. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules