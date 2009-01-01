|
|
-
Resident Guru
Warning ; defective crank seals
image.jpg
Do not use these sub standard chinky chank crank seals , three for three , some leaked down before , others developed air leaks after two rides , unless you need practice or enjoy workin for free don't use these problem child's , the brown ones are bad , these were on 550s
-
I dream skis
Re: Warning ; defective crank seals
Looks like they're made from cellulose fiber...LOL
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules