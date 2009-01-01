pxctoday

  Today, 12:33 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
Aug 2016
Location
Idaho/California
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Warning ; defective crank seals

    Do not use these sub standard chinky chank crank seals , three for three , some leaked down before , others developed air leaks after two rides , unless you need practice or enjoy workin for free don't use these problem child's , the brown ones are bad , these were on 550s
  Today, 12:43 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
Jul 2013
Location
Cypress, TX
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Re: Warning ; defective crank seals

    Looks like they're made from cellulose fiber...LOL
