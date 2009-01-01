Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Warning ; defective crank seals #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,015 Warning ; defective crank seals image.jpg

Do not use these sub standard chinky chank crank seals , three for three , some leaked down before , others developed air leaks after two rides , unless you need practice or enjoy workin for free don't use these problem child's , the brown ones are bad , these were on 550s #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 767 Re: Warning ; defective crank seals Looks like they're made from cellulose fiber...LOL Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

