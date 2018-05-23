|
What is this, and why was it bypassed.
Just purchased a 750 SS Xi, it's a 1994. Just wondering what this is, looks like a electronic solenoid but I'm not sure, also looks like it has been completely bypassed. The yellow cap in the picture is pointing front of the ski, this is also fairly close to the fuel tank. Thanks in advance for any information.20180523_185229.jpg
That's a descent rig to bypass overheat sensor , go get wet , do worry be happy mon
What's weird is looks like the piss hole from the right side of the ski would connect to this.
Correct , out the bypass , normal
So no need to worry about it then?
