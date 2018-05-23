pxctoday

  Today, 11:40 AM #1
    IcePhreak
    What is this, and why was it bypassed.

    Just purchased a 750 SS Xi, it's a 1994. Just wondering what this is, looks like a electronic solenoid but I'm not sure, also looks like it has been completely bypassed. The yellow cap in the picture is pointing front of the ski, this is also fairly close to the fuel tank. Thanks in advance for any information.20180523_185229.jpg
  Today, 12:12 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed.

    That's a descent rig to bypass overheat sensor , go get wet , do worry be happy mon
  Today, 12:12 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed.

    Beaten to the punch.
  Today, 12:27 PM #4
    IcePhreak
    Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed.

    What's weird is looks like the piss hole from the right side of the ski would connect to this.
  Today, 12:34 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed.

    Correct , out the bypass , normal
  Today, 12:40 PM #6
    IcePhreak
    Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed.

    So no need to worry about it then?
