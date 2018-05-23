Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: What is this, and why was it bypassed. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Oregon Age 22 Posts 3 What is this, and why was it bypassed. Just purchased a 750 SS Xi, it's a 1994. Just wondering what this is, looks like a electronic solenoid but I'm not sure, also looks like it has been completely bypassed. The yellow cap in the picture is pointing front of the ski, this is also fairly close to the fuel tank. Thanks in advance for any information.20180523_185229.jpg Last edited by IcePhreak; Today at 11:42 AM . #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,015 Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed. That's a descent rig to bypass overheat sensor , go get wet , do worry be happy mon Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 12:13 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,997 Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed. Beaten to the punch. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 12:13 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Oregon Age 22 Posts 3 Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed. What's weird is looks like the piss hole from the right side of the ski would connect to this. #5 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,015 Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed. Correct , out the bypass , normal #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Oregon Age 22 Posts 3 Re: What is this, and why was it bypassed. So no need to worry about it then? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) IcePhreak Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post replies You may not post attachments

edit your posts BB code is On

[IMG] code is On

