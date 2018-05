Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1995 tiger shark 900 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Canada Posts 4 1995 tiger shark 900 Couple of questions new to this sport

got and old tiger 900 and fixing it up got motor running so then I installed water hose on rear jet pump drive hose and started it up was good adjusting carbs stop it and let water running for ar few minutes when I came back the engine was turning over took plus out and the engine had filled up with water, is it because I left the water on while it was not running? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Canada Posts 4 Re: 1995 tiger shark 900 Engine was not turning over then took plugs out to find full of water #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 354 Re: 1995 tiger shark 900 You have to turn the water on after it starts and off before you shut the engine down. If you let the water run with the engine not running, it will fill with water, as you now know.



You have to RIGHT AWAY get the engine dried out completely. It will rush inside VERY QUICKLY... 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)

