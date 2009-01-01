pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:14 PM #1
    pacificmariner
    pacificmariner is offline
    I dream skis pacificmariner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    oregon coast
    Posts
    619

    Willamette river ride redux

    This time we started a little further upstream. Instead of Salem we put in 10 miles below Corvallis. We made it to the Beltline bridge in Eugene, the furthest a PWC can go. 2 Seadoos and "the Project". 112 mile round trip dodging shallows and side channels. Beautiful sunny day, with a stiff breeze. We all carried extra gas but the currant was strong enough that we were shy on the expected mileage and came back to the launch point on fumes. Except for a few fisherman we had the river to ourselves. Fantastic ride.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 