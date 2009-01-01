This time we started a little further upstream. Instead of Salem we put in 10 miles below Corvallis. We made it to the Beltline bridge in Eugene, the furthest a PWC can go. 2 Seadoos and "the Project". 112 mile round trip dodging shallows and side channels. Beautiful sunny day, with a stiff breeze. We all carried extra gas but the currant was strong enough that we were shy on the expected mileage and came back to the launch point on fumes. Except for a few fisherman we had the river to ourselves. Fantastic ride.