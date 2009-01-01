Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How do I take This Apart???? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Penfield, NY Age 55 Posts 3 How do I take This Apart???? So let me start this off by stating that I have plenty of years of automotive and boat experience but absolutely zero experience with PWC's. I am working on my nephews 2000 1100 and it has a significant water leak. I can sort of feel where it is coming in but just can't see it. It is leaking somewhere around the jets/transom area. In the photo if I reach behind everything you see ( Exhaust?) I can feel it. My question is, how do I start taking out all of the exhaust components? There is a rubber coupling attached to the large round muffler looking object but there is no way that I can tell to remove it because it will not flex. Do I have to start at the exhaust manifold and work back from there? Thanks so much for any and all suggestions.

It is leaking in under the electric box area......the cap that is glued to the hull where the driveshaft pass's thru is coming unglued & needs to be removed & reglued.



Good news is you have to remove the motor & then pull the driveshaft out & remove thru hull bearing & plate behind it that is attached to the rubber hose. You will have to cut the square hole open a little to gain some access then use a heat gun to make the glue lift from the hull. Be careful not to break the metal part that the driveshaft pass's thru or the plate behind it as neither are available. The heat gun is your friend.



You can use epoxy or 3M 5200 fast cure to reseal. Dont try & patch over it as it will only leak & sink the ski. Do it right if the ski is worth it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

