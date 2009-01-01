|
WTB lower end seadoo 4tec 1503. Nova Scotia?
I have a customer up in Nova Scotia who buys parts from me but I don't have any lower ends yet alone near Nova Scotia. I am trying to save him shipping if anyone has one near Nova Scotia that would be a plus.
Anywhere is fine but has to ship up there. Thanks ahead of time.
Re: WTB lower end seadoo 4tec 1503. Nova Scotia?
What year? SC or non?
