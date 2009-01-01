pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:35 PM #1
    jongottschalk
    jongottschalk is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Pass Christian, MS
    Age
    42
    Posts
    133

    WTB lower end seadoo 4tec 1503. Nova Scotia?

    I have a customer up in Nova Scotia who buys parts from me but I don't have any lower ends yet alone near Nova Scotia. I am trying to save him shipping if anyone has one near Nova Scotia that would be a plus.

    Anywhere is fine but has to ship up there. Thanks ahead of time.
  Yesterday, 09:06 PM #2
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    39
    Posts
    12,823
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: WTB lower end seadoo 4tec 1503. Nova Scotia?

    What year? SC or non?

    Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
