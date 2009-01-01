pxctoday

Thread: Air Blair Darts

  Today, 06:20 PM
    JSNate
    Air Blair Darts

    Late last summer I got my hands on a 2015 Air Blair Dart. At first it was just to go over the ski and prepare to sell it for a friend. But.... After a few days on my beach, I knew that ski was going nowhere! I had to have it. So.. I purchased it and began getting familiar with the ski and getting hooked. I sold my SN to partially fund the purchase and so began my new obsession. I still had my RN and my daughter and son would ride that and I would ride the Dart. After a few rides, my daughter decided to give the Dart a try. I was a bit apprehensive because the ski has power and torque I've never felt on a stand up ski. She is only 90 pounds, so I reluctantly let her take it for a rip. Needless to say, after that ride, we both preferred the Dart and fought to earn the tray time. As of now, my son still has not taken it for a ride. I'm looking forward to his reaction as he is in for a treat.

    Fast forward to winter and I got an opportunity to purchase a second Dart for my kids. Technically the ski has become my daughters and she plans to allow her brother a few rides this summer.

    I started this thread as a way to document and keep track of how these skis perform long term. It took a little getting used to, but now we are very comfortable with the handling and performance of these skis. They are unlike any stand up ski that I've had the pleasure to ride.


    Black/Blue Ski:

    Ported 760
    Dual 44 Mikuni SBN
    Pro Tec Pipe
    Pro Tec Head
    155 MM Yamaha Pump with trim

    Black/Pink Ski:

    701 61x
    Single 44 Mikuni SBN
    Factory B Pipe (Mod Chamber)
    OEM Yamaha Head
    155 MM Yamaha Pump fixed nozzle
