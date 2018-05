Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 FX140 Fuel Injector Rail #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location CA Posts 2 2002 FX140 Fuel Injector Rail I’m thinking about cleaning the fuel injectors off my 2002 Yamaha Fx140 and was wondering how easy the fuel injectors pop out once you begin to pull the fuel rail out? And what’s the chances of the “o-rings” dropping? The space is limited and justbtryimg to prepare myself Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

