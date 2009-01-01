Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 - 750 big pin bottom with SX cylinder - project - Philadelphia #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2007 Location PA Age 34 Posts 135 X2 - 750 big pin bottom with SX cylinder - project - Philadelphia Selling my Kawaski X2 - clean title. I've been hanging on to it for a while, thinking I would ride, but knee surgeries just aren't gonna let it happen (knee surgeries not due to jetski)



Motor - big pin lower with small pin true 750sx cylinder - built by Zforce racing



This is the optimum setup. Zforce built multiple championship 750sx 750sxi motors in the early 90's. You need an old school motor builder to harness the true power of these motors. Cylinder has the best port timing for the low end punch. If you put a sit down 750 motor in the ski, the power is very top end due to the port timing. You want a "non marked" cylinder jug - most are "29" or "22". It will never run 'great'.



Hooker impeller - 10/16 custom cut from Impros - ~$275

Aftermarket ride plate

Aftermarket intake grate

Aftermarket Steering jet nozzle

Lightweight flywheel #ZERO

R&D timing advance

Runs on 40:1 premix



Brand new Factory B Pipe - zero hours

Blaster B1 Factory exhaust chamber

Drilled stock exhaust/silencer

R&D intake - port matched

Mikuni single carb - easiest to adjust / dial in

Rad Dudes surf brace

Dakine surf straps

Bilge pump

chopped tail

All electronics were sent out and refurbished

New battery cables

Hitch hauler

Fat bars with factory stem

Only seen brackish water once - hull was from midwest



Boat has been out of the water for a couple years. Last ran with a coffman short pipe (was a 12 week wait for the B-pipe at that time). Then I tore my knee. Sold the coffman pipe to fund the blaster chamber and b-pipe. A little bit of a project, but ran like an ape with the coffman and it was undersized.



$1500 obo



DSC_0669.JPGDSC_0662.JPGDSC_0665.JPGDSC_0672.JPGDSC_0673.JPGDSC_0677.JPGDSC_0678.JPGDSC_0680.JPG





Nice ski and great price! GLWS

Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk



