  Today, 03:20 PM
    jrobert13
    jrobert13 is offline
    PWCToday Regular jrobert13's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    PA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    135

    X2 - 750 big pin bottom with SX cylinder - project - Philadelphia

    Selling my Kawaski X2 - clean title. I've been hanging on to it for a while, thinking I would ride, but knee surgeries just aren't gonna let it happen (knee surgeries not due to jetski)

    Motor - big pin lower with small pin true 750sx cylinder - built by Zforce racing

    This is the optimum setup. Zforce built multiple championship 750sx 750sxi motors in the early 90's. You need an old school motor builder to harness the true power of these motors. Cylinder has the best port timing for the low end punch. If you put a sit down 750 motor in the ski, the power is very top end due to the port timing. You want a "non marked" cylinder jug - most are "29" or "22". It will never run 'great'.

    Hooker impeller - 10/16 custom cut from Impros - ~$275
    Aftermarket ride plate
    Aftermarket intake grate
    Aftermarket Steering jet nozzle
    Lightweight flywheel #ZERO
    R&D timing advance
    Runs on 40:1 premix

    Brand new Factory B Pipe - zero hours
    Blaster B1 Factory exhaust chamber
    Drilled stock exhaust/silencer
    R&D intake - port matched
    Mikuni single carb - easiest to adjust / dial in
    Rad Dudes surf brace
    Dakine surf straps
    Bilge pump
    chopped tail
    All electronics were sent out and refurbished
    New battery cables
    Hitch hauler
    Fat bars with factory stem
    Only seen brackish water once - hull was from midwest

    Boat has been out of the water for a couple years. Last ran with a coffman short pipe (was a 12 week wait for the B-pipe at that time). Then I tore my knee. Sold the coffman pipe to fund the blaster chamber and b-pipe. A little bit of a project, but ran like an ape with the coffman and it was undersized.

    $1500 obo

  Today, 04:11 PM
    mase911j
    mase911j is online now
    PWCToday Regular mase911j's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Age
    35
    Posts
    127

    Re: X2 - 750 big pin bottom with SX cylinder - project - Philadelphia

    Nice ski and great price! GLWS

