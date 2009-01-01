X2 - 750 big pin bottom with SX cylinder - project - Philadelphia
Selling my Kawaski X2 - clean title. I've been hanging on to it for a while, thinking I would ride, but knee surgeries just aren't gonna let it happen (knee surgeries not due to jetski)
Motor - big pin lower with small pin true 750sx cylinder - built by Zforce racing
This is the optimum setup. Zforce built multiple championship 750sx 750sxi motors in the early 90's. You need an old school motor builder to harness the true power of these motors. Cylinder has the best port timing for the low end punch. If you put a sit down 750 motor in the ski, the power is very top end due to the port timing. You want a "non marked" cylinder jug - most are "29" or "22". It will never run 'great'.
Brand new Factory B Pipe - zero hours Blaster B1 Factory exhaust chamber Drilled stock exhaust/silencer R&D intake - port matched Mikuni single carb - easiest to adjust / dial in Rad Dudes surf brace Dakine surf straps Bilge pump chopped tail All electronics were sent out and refurbished New battery cables Hitch hauler Fat bars with factory stem Only seen brackish water once - hull was from midwest
Boat has been out of the water for a couple years. Last ran with a coffman short pipe (was a 12 week wait for the B-pipe at that time). Then I tore my knee. Sold the coffman pipe to fund the blaster chamber and b-pipe. A little bit of a project, but ran like an ape with the coffman and it was undersized.