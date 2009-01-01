|
Seadoo 657X Complete Engine
Pulled from a '94 XP, this is a 657X Rotax complete engine with great compression. Each cylinder produced over 135psi. Hours are unknown but I believe it's a stock bore as it does not seem the motor has ever been opened up. Will include, exhaust, motor plate with isolators, starter and carburetors (likely will need going through). I also have a complete ebox if needed. Starter and bendix work great and can demonstrate compression on the bench. Would make a great drop-in replacement or conversion build.
Fits '94 XP, '95 GTX and '95 SPX PWC's / '95 Sportster and '94-'95 Speedster jet boats.
Asking $500 + shipping (prefer local pickup). Located in Athens, GA.
PM, call or text 404-403-two two three one
