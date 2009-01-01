Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Seadoo XP 787 Complete Engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Georgia Age 31 Posts 74 Seadoo XP 787 Complete Engine Pulled from a '96 XP, this is a 787 Rotax (pre-power valve) complete engine with great compression. Each cylinder produced over 135psi. Hours are unknown but I believe it's a stock bore as it does not seem the motor has ever been opened up. Will include, exhaust, motor plate with isolators, starter and carburetors (likely will need going through). I also have a complete ebox if needed. Starter and bendix work great and can demonstrate compression on the bench. Would make a great drop-in replacement or conversion build.



Asking $600 + shipping (prefer local pickup). Located in Athens, GA.

PM, call or text 404-403-two two three one



#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kansas Age 31 Posts 213 Re: Seadoo XP 787 Complete Engine That is a 717/720 Last edited by Keno; Today at 12:16 PM . 96 xp - not stock

RCW Brawler



