Pulled from a '96 XP, this is a 787 Rotax (pre-power valve) complete engine with great compression. Each cylinder produced over 135psi. Hours are unknown but I believe it's a stock bore as it does not seem the motor has ever been opened up. Will include, exhaust, motor plate with isolators, starter and carburetors (likely will need going through). I also have a complete ebox if needed. Starter and bendix work great and can demonstrate compression on the bench. Would make a great drop-in replacement or conversion build.
Asking $600 + shipping (prefer local pickup). Located in Athens, GA.
PM, call or text 404-403-two two three one