  Today, 12:11 PM #1
    s14unimog
    PWCToday Regular
    Seadoo XP 787 Complete Engine

    Pulled from a '96 XP, this is a 787 Rotax (pre-power valve) complete engine with great compression. Each cylinder produced over 135psi. Hours are unknown but I believe it's a stock bore as it does not seem the motor has ever been opened up. Will include, exhaust, motor plate with isolators, starter and carburetors (likely will need going through). I also have a complete ebox if needed. Starter and bendix work great and can demonstrate compression on the bench. Would make a great drop-in replacement or conversion build.

    Asking $600 + shipping (prefer local pickup). Located in Athens, GA.
    PM, call or text 404-403-two two three one

  Today, 12:12 PM #2
    Keno
    Re: Seadoo XP 787 Complete Engine

    That is a 717/720
    96 xp - not stock
    RCW Brawler

    Braap!!
  Today, 12:26 PM #3
    Cliff
    Re: Seadoo XP 787 Complete Engine

    x2 for it being a 717cc engine...
    What would Chuck Norris do?
  Today, 12:37 PM #4
    s14unimog
    Re: Seadoo XP 787 Complete Engine

    Woops! You guys are right. My mistake. Mod's please delete and I'll relist.
  Today, 01:10 PM #5
    Cliff
    Re: Seadoo XP 787 Complete Engine

    You can just re-list it with the corrections made to the title...
    What would Chuck Norris do?
