Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: What would cause starter to spin, but not engage engine to turn over? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2012 Location Connecticut Age 41 Posts 23 What would cause starter to spin, but not engage engine to turn over? Last summer, I hit a rock, broke off the guard plate on the bottom, unknowingly. That night while tied to the dock, my Tigershark Daytona 1000 sank in salt water. I fished it out, brought it home and after lots of fresh water and lots of mystery oil, she came back to life and ran again. I fixed the plate, the hole, went for a ride on the lake and all was well again...sort of.



Towards the end of the season last year, the starter would spin when i hit the start button but not turn over the engine. With a few knocks on the starter with a piece of wood, it would engage and I could get it to start. I winterized it and that was that.



Thinking the starter was bad, I replaced it this week. After doing so, it still just spins when I hit start and no amount of hitting the new starter changes anything. What could be causing the starter not to engage?



Your bendix and flywheel in the front cover will be covered in rust.



Ok, before you go any further you need to be prepared to do something that is easily one of the hardest repairs on that ski. You need to commit and tell your self you are going to follow through and stick with it. I'm saying all of this because of what follows below.



This job sucks. No way around it. It sucks. You are going to need to pull the engine. Now I know it seems stupid, you like everyone else before are probably going to try to get the mag cover off in the hull. This is where the problem lies. There are two remaining bolts on the bottom of the cover that you can't get off while the engine is still bolted to the bed plate. (The huge black plate under the engine).

My recommendation to you, since you said you sank the ski last year, and its probably been awhile anyway, is to refresh the engine while it's out. Just put new gaskets, crank seals, pistons and rings in it.

I have found a way to get a complete engine with exhaust still attached out of these hulls but it takes dedication and a lot of swearing..

What I do is pull the intake down to the crankcase. Take it all out. This frees up room to access the cooling hoses which need to be removed. Next, and this is only the beginning, next you need to remove all six motor mount bolts. After these are out I recommend using something, a cherry picker, come along, what ever you can find, something that can lift. Pull two of the bolts that hold the huge purple expansion chamber to the cylinders and bolt your chain through them. This provides a safe lift point for the engine. Lift everything just enough to get your arm under engine with a ratchet to loosen the four bolts holding the engine to the bed plate. Once you separate the engine from the bed plate, with a ton of fenagling you should be able to get the engine and exhaust up and out of hull. I've personally done this multiple times.



Sorry for the long write up, that's how I do it when I have to pull an engine.

