Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Vintage finger throttle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location california Age 22 Posts 124 Vintage finger throttle Anyone have an old school finger throttle they want to sale?

solas 13-18

buckshot sbn 44 w/ OC vortex f/a, on L-S intake mani

Coffman exaust

pjs water box

jet dynamics ride plate

pjs top loader intake

custom freestyle lever trim mod 1990 Kawasaki 650 x2solas 13-18buckshot sbn 44 w/ OC vortex f/a, on L-S intake maniCoffman exaustpjs water boxjet dynamics ride platepjs top loader intakecustom freestyle lever trim mod #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,012 Re: Vintage finger throttle How old ? Red duck bill , sirca 1985-1990 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,704 Re: Vintage finger throttle 70's 400? Got one available. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules