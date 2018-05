Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 01 polaris virage tx oil level sensor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location nebraska Posts 2 01 polaris virage tx oil level sensor just purchased 01 virage tx ahd checked over before purchase when got home noticed oil leaking from open plugs in rear only thing can find oil leaking is oil level sensor is loose on top of tank is this normal or does it need to be replaced? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

