JS550 CF numbers (registration, California)

Hello,



In California the DMV states the CF numbers must be on the front sides of the vessel, and not on a removable part. I'm curios as to where any of you in CA with JS550/440's put your CF numbers as there really is no space on the front to put them.



Only options I see are on the hood, which is removable so not really correct; or on the rear sides which is not the specified location.



I have tried researching and not came up with anything.



