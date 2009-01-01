Hello,

In California the DMV states the CF numbers must be on the front sides of the vessel, and not on a removable part. I'm curios as to where any of you in CA with JS550/440's put your CF numbers as there really is no space on the front to put them.

Only options I see are on the hood, which is removable so not really correct; or on the rear sides which is not the specified location.

I have tried researching and not came up with anything.

Have any of you been hassled putting the numbers on the rear?