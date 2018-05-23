|
|
-
-
Re: 440s followed me home - help identifying
You have a decent amount of after market parts those use to be very nice skis I️ can’t tell you much about them I’m an x2 guy but if you can get them to turn over check the compression on. The motors
-
Re: 440s followed me home - help identifying
You have some nice exhausts some mikuni bns a high comp head and an ocean pro nozzle
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- TripleRRR
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules