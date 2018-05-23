pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 09:58 PM #1
    snowpromod
    snowpromod is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Medina, OHIO
    Age
    36
    Posts
    2

    440s followed me home - help identifying

    These followed me home today and Im looking to get some info on what I have....I follow snowmobiles-not jet skis, lol

    Thanks for the help










    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:47 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    92

    Re: 440s followed me home - help identifying

    You have a decent amount of after market parts those use to be very nice skis I️ can’t tell you much about them I’m an x2 guy but if you can get them to turn over check the compression on. The motors
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:48 PM #3
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    92

    Re: 440s followed me home - help identifying

    You have some nice exhausts some mikuni bns a high comp head and an ocean pro nozzle
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. TripleRRR

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 