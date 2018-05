Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 Seadoo Gsx Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Kentucky Posts 2 1996 Seadoo Gsx Help! I got a 1996 seadoo gsx and was wondering if everything else is good would it start or beep or anything without the vts hooked up? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 37 Posts 251 Re: 1996 Seadoo Gsx Help! Yes, everything will work except the vts.



