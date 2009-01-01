pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:53 PM #1
    JJ750
    JJ750 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Sacramento
    Posts
    1

    Wanted: Billet finger throttle

    Looking for a billet aluminum finger throttle for my 750sxi.
    If you have one that will fit let me know.
    I believe it is the same threads as a 550sx, 650sx, 750sx and also for the yamaha skis.

    Thanks. Paypal ready
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:03 PM #2
    Charlie86-X-2
    Charlie86-X-2 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Lower Michigan
    Age
    42
    Posts
    19

    Re: Wanted: Billet finger throttle

    i got a U.M.I Racing ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 