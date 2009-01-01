Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: J500a driveshaft problem. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location US Age 29 Posts 2 J500a driveshaft problem. First of all please bear with me as this is my first post and I'm unfamiliar with these motors. The motor is a j500a and it's mounted in a 14-foot aluminum john and it runs great the only issue that I'm having is the drive shaft not spinning while running. While it's shut off I can turn the driveshaft with my hand and feel the compression of the motor and it spins a little while running like he gets hung up. I'll try to add a video if I can figure it out. Thanks in advance for the help



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location US Age 29 Posts 2 Re: J500a driveshaft problem. Unfortunately it will not let me upload my video



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules