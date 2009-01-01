|
|
-
J500a driveshaft problem.
First of all please bear with me as this is my first post and I'm unfamiliar with these motors. The motor is a j500a and it's mounted in a 14-foot aluminum john and it runs great the only issue that I'm having is the drive shaft not spinning while running. While it's shut off I can turn the driveshaft with my hand and feel the compression of the motor and it spins a little while running like he gets hung up. I'll try to add a video if I can figure it out. Thanks in advance for the help
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
-
Re: J500a driveshaft problem.
Unfortunately it will not let me upload my video
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules