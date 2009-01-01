Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650SX water coming out side of head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location United States Posts 37 650SX water coming out side of head Just picked up a 90 650sx that had a couple head bolts stripped, I re tapped the holes and tightened the head down to 20ft lbs, put a new head gasket in, new plugs and ran it. Noticed there was water coming out of the water jacket where the case and head meet. This was the same place the old head gasket had burnt and where the bolt had stripped. No water is getting into the cylinder though. Can I just put copper gasket sealer on the side of it where the water is coming out?



Side note: its dying under power, when I put a shot of primer in it died so Im assuming its too rich. On the 38mm carb, the bottom screw is low speed and top screw is high speed correct? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 761 Re: 650SX water coming out side of head The Cylinder Head is probably warped. Check for flatness and repair/machine/replace as needed.



If the Head is warped, then there is probably both an air leak and water leak happening at the same area.



Just to be clear: the Head mates with the Block and the Block mates with the Case...the Head does not mate with the Case

