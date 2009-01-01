Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 95 SL750 - blew a hole in bottom engine crank/case on PTO side - is it worth fixing? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Calgary Posts 73 95 SL750 - blew a hole in bottom engine crank/case on PTO side - is it worth fixing? Had my 95 SL750 for about 4 years - since owning I've replaced pistons twice. The last time was late last year when the PTO side cylinder had no compression. Upon removing the piston I found the piston had a large groove from top to bottom (about 1mm wide and 1mm deep). I assumed some metal or debris in the lower end likely caused it. Knowing I should have done further investigating, I decided to just replace the piston and top cylinder housing to save time. After completing this late last year I ran it in the water for about 15 minutes when I heard a loud noise and lost most power. I found I blew a large chunk (about 1" diameter circle) out the bottom case on the PTO side.



So my questions:



1) any ideas why it happened? what is the most common reason/cause for this?

2) is it worth fixing, or should I just sell it whole as a project, or should I part it out? I've bought most of my past parts from ebay (as parts are getting hard to find locally) and know used parts sell fast and for good money.

3) if I fix it, how hard of a job is it for a DIY'er? I'm quite handy but engine internals are not my strength (actually are my weakness). Also what would you estimate the cost (in parts) would be if I do all the work?

4) is the bottom case a 1-piece unit, or are the M/C/P also separate like the cylinder housings?

5) if I fix it, would appreciate advice on how to replace the bottom case - anyone know of an videos or manuals?



Your crank is bad. A lower rod bearing or thrust washer let go which caused the damage to the piston and cylinder. Then after throwing a piston and cylinder on it, it let go entirely. The crankcase is a lower and upper half. It's just aluminum and depending on how bad it is, any welding shop can repair it. Crank and case interchange info here...http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=88920 Those engines are plentiful, should be able to find good used parts and patch it all back together. Check youtube for Polaris Fuji engine vids.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

By a bad crank, I assume that means my crankshaft/camshaft? Is the crankshaft one piece, or do the various cranks attach onto the shaft (are they cranks replacable, or do I need a whole new shaft with the cranks on it)? I'll start checking out youtube and pricing things out. Thanks

